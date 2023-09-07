Left Menu

Delhi Police cautions against rumours over Chehlum procession

Please do not spread rumours. On Wednesday, Delhi Police announced traffic restriction for the Chehlum procession asking people to take the metro in view of the religious event, officials said.Chehlum is observed on the 40th day after Muharram which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Thursday cautioned against rumours being spread on social media by ''wrongly projecting'' Chehlum procession as a communal protest ahead of the G20 Summit.

The Shia Muslim community on Thursday observed Chehlum in Delhi.

Delhi Police posted on X, ''Some social media handles are wrongly projecting videos of Chehlum procession, as communal protest before G20 Summit. The Chehlum procession is traditional one and carried out with due permissions from the law enforcing agencies. Please do not spread rumours.'' On Wednesday, Delhi Police announced traffic restriction for the Chehlum procession asking people to take the metro in view of the religious event, officials said.

Chehlum is observed on the 40th day after Muharram which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. The main Chehlum procession including Tazia, Alam etc, and it was started from Pahari Bhojla on Wednesday at 8.30 am because of the G20 Summit.

It proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later to Karbala via Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, and New Delhi Railway Station in north Delhi.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

