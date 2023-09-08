Left Menu

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on Friday. The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on Friday.

The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said. "The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is still underway for the plane's crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority said.

