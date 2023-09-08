Ten passengers injured as bus overturns in Shimla

A bus rammed into a tree and overturned in Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Friday, leaving 10 passengers injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place.

Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree.

