Ten passengers injured as bus overturns in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus rammed into a tree and overturned in Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Friday, leaving 10 passengers injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place.

Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

