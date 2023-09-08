Russia's Volvo assets transferred to Russian investor - Interfax
08-09-2023
Swedish truck maker Volvo AB's Russian assets have been transferred to a Russian investor, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Volvo suspended all sales, service and production in Russia in February 2022. In 2021, Russia accounted for about 3% of its net group sales of about 372.2 billion crowns.
