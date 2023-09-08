Paul Mashatile to deliver keynote address at Forty under 40 SA Awards

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Saturday, 9 September 2023, attend and deliver the keynote address at the Forty under 40 SA Awards, taking place at Houghton Hotel, Gauteng.

The Forty under 40 SA Awards celebrate and honour the nation’s most influential, accomplished, and inspiring South Africans under 40, across various sectors.

This year more than 350 nominations were received and the final 40 of these will be hailed as the most influential for their achievements in their respective areas.

The awards are hosted by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, together with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), in partnership with Xodus Communications.

The awards will be preceded by the Champion Summit, which is an interactive gathering that aims to empower and equip young leaders with the necessary skills, knowledge, and networks to drive positive change in their communities.

“The summit promises to bring inspiring interactions, engaging workshops, and panel discussions, which will foster an environment for the exchange of ideas and personal development,” the Deputy President’s Office said.

During his address, Deputy President Mashatile will highlight how government has placed the education and training of young people at the top of its agenda as one of the most crucial enabling factors for economic emancipation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)