Hydraulics fault blamed for Russian plane emergency landing in Novosibirsk

A plane belonging to Russia's Ural Airlines with 167 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. At a press conference, a Ural Airlines' director said that a hydraulics fault had been to blame.

