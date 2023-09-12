Left Menu

Cycling-Belgian Van Hooydonck in hospital after car crash

Van Hooydonck was severely injured in the crash and was in a critical condition, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad said. "We can confirm that earlier today our rider Nathan van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," a team statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:39 IST
Belgian rider Nathan van Hooydonck was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident while driving on Tuesday, his Jumbo-Visma team confirmed. Van Hooydonck was severely injured in the crash and was in a critical condition, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad said.

"We can confirm that earlier today our rider Nathan van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," a team statement said. "He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he is receiving good medical care.

"We cannot confirm rumours that his condition is critical. He is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you all for your messages to Nathan and the team." The 27-year-old Hooydonck was waiting at a junction in the town of Kalhmthout, near Antwerp, with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat when he became unwell and inadvertently accelerated into traffic.

"A car with two occupants was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Kapelsesteenweg," Patrick De Smedt, spokesperson for the border police zone, was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad. "The driver was resuscitated on site and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

"His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured but was also taken to hospital for a check-up." Van Hooydonck, who turned pro with BMC in 2017, has been with Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma since 2021.

He was part of the team supporting winner Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Tour de France and last week rode in the Tour of Britain and was set to represent Belgium at the upcoming European road championships.

