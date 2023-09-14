Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize two ships smuggling 1.5 mln liters of fuel -Tasnim news agency

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:01 IST
Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent days seized two Panama-flagged ships smuggling a total of 1.5 million liters of fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The two ships had 37 crew members in all from various countries, and were seized on their way out of Iran, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

