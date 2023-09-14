Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize two ships smuggling 1.5 mln liters of fuel -Tasnim news agency

Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent days seized two Panama-flagged ships smuggling a total of 1.5 million liters of fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The two ships had 37 crew members in all from various countries, and were seized on their way out of Iran, it added.

