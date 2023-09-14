UP roadways bus falls into pit in Ghaziabad, 24 injured

Twenty-four passengers onboard a roadways bus were injured after the vehicle fell into a 25-deep pit on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut expressway (DME) when the bus was going to Delhi from Meerut, they said.

''Bus driver Pradeep told the police that he was not aware of how he lost control of the steering. He was not in an inebriated state,'' DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

He said 24 passengers have been injured in the accident and they have been admitted in Sanjay Nagar combined government hospital and private hospital. All the injured passengers belong to Bijnor district, the DCP said. CCTV footage has also been obtained by the police in which the whole accident was captured, police said.

