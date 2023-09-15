Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal encourages engineering community to achieve USD 100 billion export target by 2030

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal called upon the engineering community to set their sights on a goal - achieving a USD 100 billion export target in engineering services, design, construction, and research and development (R&D) by 2030.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal called upon the engineering community to set their sights on a goal - achieving a USD 100 billion export target in engineering services, design, construction, and research and development (R&D) by 2030. Speaking at the 'Global Services Export Conclave on Design, Engineering, Construction, R&D, and Environmental Services: Sustainable Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure' in New Delhi, Goyal extended his warmest wishes to engineers across the nation on Engineers Day, read the Ministry of Commerce and Industry press release.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, Goyal noted the country's successful organization of the G20 Summit under India's presidency. He emphasized the world's recognition of India's capabilities and leadership, as demonstrated by the adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which featured significant and bold decisions, read the press release.

Goyal called this recognition a collective success of India's 140 crore citizens and urged Indian companies to expand their presence globally. He emphasized the importance of capturing new markets and leveraging India's abundant talent pool of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduates to become leaders in their respective sectors on a global scale, read the press release.

The Minister suggested exploring the German model of specialization and certification in specific areas within the engineering field, fostering both specialists and generalists to drive India's growth and innovation. He commended India's National Education Policy, introduced in 2020, for allowing students to explore diverse fields midstream, thereby leading to a more skilled and diverse workforce.

Goyal urged the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) to conduct a study on international practices that may restrict Indian engineering firms' participation in global projects, read the release. He assured that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would consider reciprocal actions based on the study to ensure a level playing field for Indian engineers and businesses.

He quoted the Prime Minister and said, “There comes a time in the development journey of every country when the country redefines itself afresh and pushes forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has arrived in the development journey of India”, read the release. Regarding India's approach to global trade, Goyal stressed the country's commitment to fair and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

He emphasized the importance of extensive consultations with stakeholders to ensure equitable deals that benefit India's businesses, professionals, and MSMEs, read the release. Goyal highlighted the need to leverage FTAs more effectively, quoting the Prime Minister's vision for India's development journey.

He quoted the Prime Minister and said, “There comes a time in the development journey of every country when the country redefines itself afresh & pushes forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has arrived in the development journey of India”. The Minister highlighted the importance of celebrating Engineers Day, emphasizing that it inspires individuals and the nation to reach for greater heights. The occasion served as a moment of reflection on past achievements and a call for innovation and global leadership.

In the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and globally influential India, Goyal emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and confidence in India's engineers as they embark on a journey towards global leadership. (ANI)

