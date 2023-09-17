North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East - media
The train with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on board has left the railway station in Russian Far Eastern city of Artyom, wrapping up his visit to Russia, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.
The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on the border with North Korea is over 200 km (124 miles).
