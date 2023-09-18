Mumbai: RPF cop saves passenger's life at Kurla station by giving CPR

A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by an RPF constable saved the life of a male passenger at Kurla station in Mumbai, a Central Railway official said on Monday.

The passenger was found lying unconscious on platform number 7-8 of the station on September 14 at around 11 am.

''On duty, RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable Mukesh Yadav rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the passenger which helped save his life. Subsequently, the RPF shifted the passenger to civic-run Bhabha Hospital with the help of the station master and GRP personnel,'' a CR spokesperson said.

CPR is a medical procedure involving repeated cycles of compression of the chest and artificial respiration, performed to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the hospital appreciated the timely CPR given by the RPF staffer which helped the passenger regain breathing and his life was saved, he said. ''RPF staff Mukesh Yadav has done an excellent work of humanity in saving a precious life,'' the spokesperson said, adding that the condition of the passenger was stable.

