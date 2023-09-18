Four killed as car rams into container truck on highway in Nashik district

At least four persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container truck on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Malsane Shivar area in Chandwad taluka at around 7 am, when the car was heading towards Dhule from Nashik, an official said.

The car rammed into the heavy vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road for repairs. All the four occupants of the car died on the spot, he said.

The deceased Kiran Ahirrao (47), Krishnakant Mali (43), Pravin Pawar (38) and Anil Patil (38) were residents of Dhule, the official said.

The container truck was parked on the side of the road due to a flat tyre.

The movement of vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra national highway was affected due to the accident in the morning hours.

