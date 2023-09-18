Left Menu

Official says 5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have flown out of Tehran

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An official has told The Associated Press that five prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have flown out of Tehran on Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the exchange was still in process.

Flight-tracking data analyzed by the AP showed a Qatar Airways flight take off at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, which has been used for exchanges in the past.

Iranian state media soon after said the flight had left Tehran.

