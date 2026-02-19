Danish Authorities Detain Iranian-Flagged Container Ship 'Nora'

The Danish maritime authority has detained the container vessel 'Nora' in Nordic waters, citing improper registration under the Iranian flag, data shows. Originally sailing under Comoros, the country informed Denmark the ship isn't in its registry.

Danish authorities stress the vessel will remain detained until a valid flag state can demonstrate its registration and fully certified status. They plan a port state inspection for 'Nora' before releasing it.

The inspection will occur once weather conditions are safe, according to the maritime authority. The situation highlights the ongoing complexities of international maritime registration compliance.

