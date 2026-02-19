Danish Authorities Detain Iranian-Flagged Container Ship 'Nora'
The Danish maritime authority detained the container vessel 'Nora' in Danish waters, citing improper registration. Originally under Comoros, now under Iran's flag, the vessel's registry is disputed. The ship remains detained until registration is confirmed and will undergo inspection when conditions are safe.
The Danish maritime authority has detained the container vessel 'Nora' in Nordic waters, citing improper registration under the Iranian flag, data shows. Originally sailing under Comoros, the country informed Denmark the ship isn't in its registry.
Danish authorities stress the vessel will remain detained until a valid flag state can demonstrate its registration and fully certified status. They plan a port state inspection for 'Nora' before releasing it.
The inspection will occur once weather conditions are safe, according to the maritime authority. The situation highlights the ongoing complexities of international maritime registration compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Journalists Detained Amid Deportation Chaos in Cameroon
Iran-Flagged Vessel 'Nora' Detained by Denmark Over Registration Issues
Mugabe's Son Detained Over Johannesburg Shooting
Controversial Threat Video Targets Rahul Gandhi; Alleged Kuldeep Singh Detained
Arrest over Viral Video: Young Man Detained for Remarks Against PM Modi