Fire Erupts Near Tehran: Strategic Proximity Raises Concerns

A fire erupted near Iran's capital, Tehran, specifically in the city of Parand, raising concerns due to its proximity to critical military and strategic sites. State media released videos showing thick smoke billowing over the area.

According to reports from state media, the smoke visible near Parand city is attributed to a fire that started in the reeds along the Parand river bank.

Local fire department officials have assured that firefighting operations are currently underway to control and extinguish the blaze. The situation is being closely monitored given the location's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)