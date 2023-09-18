Left Menu

5 killed, 6 injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha

The condition of the bus driver is also serious as the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree after the accident, a police officer said.The car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Chandrabhaga in Konark while the bus was on its way to Konark from Puri, the officer said.The officer said the injured persons were taken to Puri District Headquarters Hospital DHH for treatment.Two of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, he said, adding that the deceased person is yet to be identified.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:23 IST
5 killed, 6 injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha
At least five persons were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha's Cuttack and Puri districts on Monday, police said.

While four persons were killed in a road accident in Cuttack district, one died in an accident in Puri district. Five friends were travelling in a car when it collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction at Nuasadak in the Athagarh area of Cuttack district. While three persons died on the spot, another died on the way to the hospital. Another person sustained multiple injuries in the accident, said the Inspector in charge of Tigiria police station, Gyana Ranjan Samal.

He said the injured person has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

While the truck driver is absconding after the incident, the police have seized the vehicle. A report from Puri district said that one person was killed and five others were critically injured in a head-on collision between a state transport corporation bus and a car on the Puri-Konark marine drive road.

''One occupant of the car died on the spot while five injured are critical. The condition of the bus driver is also serious as the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree after the accident,'' a police officer said.

The car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Chandrabhaga in Konark while the bus was on its way to Konark from Puri, the officer said.

The officer said the injured persons were taken to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

''Two of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack,'' he said, adding that the deceased person is yet to be identified. In another incident, fire brigade personnel rescued two persons in Jagtsinghpur district after their car was swept away in the Mahanadi flood water. The incident took place under the Rahama-Khusalpur bridge near Haripur where flood water had accumulated, fire service officials said. An ODRAF team also helped fire personnel in the rescue operation.

