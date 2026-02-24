Silicosis patients being denied treatment, financial assistance: Former Rajasthan CM

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over the condition of silicosis patients in Dausa, saying many of them were being denied treatment and financial assistance by the state government. During his recent visit to the district hospital in Dausa, he met several silicosis patients and was distressed to hear about their plight, Gehlot said. ''Patients complained that despite suffering from silicosis, they were not being officially recognised as victims and their cards had been blocked, which has prevented them from accessing treatment and government support,'' Gehlot said. Highlighting steps taken during the previous Congress government, Gehlot said that in 2013, financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh was started after recognising silicosis as a serious disease. He said that in 2019, a new silicosis policy was introduced in which assistance was increased to Rs 5 lakh including Rs 3 lakh for rehabilitation and Rs 2 lakh in case of death and linked the beneficiaries to social security pension and Palanhar scheme. Gehlot said that during the Congress tenure, around 35,000 victims were provided assistance amounting to Rs 911 crore. He urged the present government to show sensitivity towards those affected and immediately restore assistance allegedly stopped due to technical reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)