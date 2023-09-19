Jingxi's Longbang Port Expansion Project Approved for Operation Commencement

Left Menu

PTI | Jingxi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:59 IST
JINGXI, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- On September 6, the expansion project of Longbang Port, which is located in Jingxi of Baise city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was given approval by a check and acceptance task force comprising members from authorities including the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China. The Longbang Port will be open to not only personnel, cargoes and vehicles of China and Vietnam, but expand to cover those of other third-party countries, thereby substantially raising the land port's functionality and capacity. The expansion project of the Longbang Port primarily included renovation and expansion of passenger inspection, upgrade and renovation of the Naxi freight transportation channel, etc. The passenger inspection channel received a brand new, five-story, national grade II passenger inspection building, while the Naxi freight transportation channel renovation involved a total of 230,000 square meters in construction area, including commercial zone for citizens near the border, general trade zone, bonded zone, cross-border e-commerce zone, etc., according to the Publicity Department of Jingxi.

The Longbang Port is one of Guangxi's three major border ports, one of the most convenient land routes connecting the Indo-China Peninsula to the central and western parts of China, and an international logistics hub of the new western land-sea corridor. In recent years, import and export cargoes coming in and out of Longbang Port have steadily increased each year. In the first half of 2023, the Port facilitated the movement of nearly 6,000 vehicle/times, recorded around 14.14 billion yuan in foreign trade, notched 1.13 billion yuan in mutual imports of merchandise, and realized 740 million yuan in on-site processing of imported product.

Source: The Publicity Department of Jingxi Image Attachments Links: Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442254 Caption: Vietnam's passion fruit arrived at Longbang Port Border Trade Zone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

