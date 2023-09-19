KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.
Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The affected flights were all flying from The Netherlands to Asian destinations.
One of the flights had initially taken off bound for Tokyo, but returned to Amsterdam mid-flight. A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.
