Left Menu

KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:33 IST
KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The affected flights were all flying from The Netherlands to Asian destinations.

One of the flights had initially taken off bound for Tokyo, but returned to Amsterdam mid-flight. A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023