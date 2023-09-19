KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The affected flights were all flying from The Netherlands to Asian destinations.

One of the flights had initially taken off bound for Tokyo, but returned to Amsterdam mid-flight. A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.

