Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag-off Jharkhands second Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi and Howrah on Sunday, a railway official said on Friday. The Express will run six days a week.According to the official communiqu by the railways on Friday, the train will depart from Ranchi at 5.15am and reach Howrah at 12.20pm.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:25 IST
J'khand's 2nd Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag-off Jharkhand’s second Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi and Howrah on Sunday, a railway official said on Friday. The regular run of the Ranchi-Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will commence from September 27, he said.

On the inaugural day, an official function will be organised at Ranchi station at 10.45am. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of Ranchi railway division under South Eastern Railway Nishant Kumar told PTI.

The first Vande Bharat Express for both Jharkhand and Bihar was launched on June 27.

The first trial run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat was successfully conducted by the Ranchi railway division on Thursday. The Express will run six days a week.

According to the official communiqué by the railways on Friday, the train will depart from Ranchi at 5.15am and reach Howrah at 12.20pm. While returning, the train will leave Howrah at 3.45pm and reach Ranchi at 10.50pm.

The train will have stoppages at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur, it said.

“The indigenously designed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide more comfort to rail users. The train will be immensely beneficial for students, businessmen, tourists and entrepreneurs. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region,'' the release said.

