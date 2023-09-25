Left Menu

Russia's Tula region under drone attack - Russia's RIA

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 03:01 IST
Russia's air defence systems were engaged in repelling a drone attack over the Tula region that borders Moscow's region to its north, Russia's RIA news agency reported early Monday. Citing the ministry of regional security, the agency reported that according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.

Two of Moscow's major airports, however, the Vnukovo and Domedovo, limited air traffic, directing flights to other airports, the TASS state news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

