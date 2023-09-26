13th AGM of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited Key take away from Chairman’s speech

ATK New Delhi [India], September 26: M.Q. Syed, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, listed on BSE discussed the Company's financial performance in its AGM and attributed its impressive growth in Topline (revenue), EBIDTA (earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization), and PAT (profit after tax) to its exclusive B2B exhibitions and event service offerings, as well as its expertise in delivering successful events.

India is witnessing rapid growth in exhibitions, with the expansion of world-class Exhibition Centers like the extended Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi. These facilities are expected to accelerate the pace of exhibitions organizing in the country. Syed said "Encouraged with the success of the Messe Global Convention Venue in Pune, the Company plans to expand its Exhibition venue business and exploring to create a world class Exhibition cum Convention Centre in Nagpur.

Syed also highlighted some of the key achievements of Exhicon Events Media Solutions during the last two quarters, which include: 1. Successful launch of corporate F&B (Food and Beverage) Services.

2. Facilitation of a Guinness World Record for the General Insurance Festival of India. 3. Execution of large-scale G-20 Summit Events in Pune.

Additionally, Syed mentioned that Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has expanded its portfolio through acquisitions. They have acquired: 1. 100 per cent of Impulse B2B Solutions, an Exhibition data and list research Company.

2. 51 per cent of Maple Heights Business Centre LLC in Dubai, UAE, which offers end-to-end business services to Exhibition Organizers and Exhibitors. The founder of the firm to lead the business as it's CEO. 3. 100 per cent of Dare Spark Communications, a Company that provides design, build, and brand communication services for corporate companies through exhibitions. The founder of the firm to lead the business as it's CEO.

Syed emphasized that Exhicon has stayed ahead of the competition by providing end-to-end solutions for exhibitions and events. This comprehensive offering includes services such as Convention Venue management, Media Buying, Pavilion Designing and Execution, B2B Delegation Management, Temporary and Permanent Event Infrastructure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Travel, Space, and Sponsorship Sales. Through acquisitions, they have expanded their capabilities to include Data, F&B, Brand Communications, and Business Support Services. Furthermore, Exhicon added into organizing division, exclusive event Intellectual Properties (IPs) such as the Sarangkheda Chetak Festival, Hospital Design and Infrastructure Expo, The Living Legends, and Smart Urban Farming Expo.

Syed also mentioned that Exhicon and its subsidiaries serve exhibition organizers and exhibitors in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, indicating their global reach and presence in the exhibitions and events industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)