Car traffic briefly suspended on Сrimea bridge
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:40 IST
Car traffic was briefly suspended on Crimea bridge on Wednesday morning, Russian authorities said on the Telegram messaging app, a measure often taken due to drone or missile attacks by Ukraine.
The bridge was reopened shortly afterwards and authorities said there were no traffic jams in either direction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
