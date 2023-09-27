Left Menu

Delhi implementing comprehensive strategy to tackle pollution: Centre's air quality panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:34 IST
Delhi implementing comprehensive strategy to tackle pollution: Centre's air quality panel
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is implementing a comprehensive strategy to tackle air pollution with a focus on reducing dust pollution and emissions from transport and firecrackers, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday.

Delhi currently boasts a fleet of 7,041 buses, including 4,088 Delhi Transport Corporation buses and 2,953 cluster buses. These include 456 e-buses and 94 mini electric buses.

To bolster public transport and reduce individual vehicle emissions, the city plans to add 850 more buses by September 2023 and an additional 650 by March 2024, the Centre's air quality panel said.

As of September 23, Delhi has 943 operational Pollution Under Control certification stations and a staggering 33.56 lakh PUC certificates have been issued.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly mobility, Delhi has seen a surge in the registration of electric vehicles with more than 2.38 lakh EVs registered as of September 22, the CAQM said in a statement.

The city currently has 3,100 charging stations, 4,793 charging points and 318 swapping stations. Plans are in place to establish a total of 18,000 public and 30,000 private or semi-public charging stations by 2025, it said.

Efforts to control dust pollution include the deployment of 83 mechanical road sweeping (MRS) machines that collectively sweep approximately 2,700 km of roads daily.

Also, 320 water sprinklers are used daily, covering an average of 2,600 km of roads. Plans are underway to expand the capacity and intensify the use of mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, the CAQM said.

It said Delhi has positioned 389 anti-smog guns (ASGs) to control dust around buildings, roads and open areas with more than 90 high-rise buildings identified for ASG installation.

Both government and private high-rise structures are included in this initiative.

Multiple government departments have been tasked with identifying additional high-rise buildings for ASG deployment.

The Delhi government has emphasised the strict enforcement of government and court orders regarding the storage, sale and use of firecrackers. This is especially important this year as several festivals coincide with the peak paddy harvesting season in northern India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023