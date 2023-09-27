Total market borrowings by States, UTs during Oct-Dec quarter expected to be Rs 2.37 lakh cr: RBI

The quantum of total market borrowings by the states and Union Territories during the October- December 2023 quarter, is expected to be Rs 2.37 lakh crore, as per the Reserve Bank of India's indicative borrowing calendar issued on Wednesday. The borrowings will be made in 13 tranches, with the first proposed to be held on October 3 worth Rs 22,500 crore.

The weekly schedule of auctions to be held during the quarter along with the names of States and UTs who have confirmed participation, and tentative amounts indicated by them are available on the central bank's website. RBI said it would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter.

"RBI reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with state governments/UTs," the central bank said. (ANI)

