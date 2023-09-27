Left Menu

Air Senegal, Royal Air Maroc sign codeshare agreement

Other areas of cooperation include aircraft maintenance, chartering and handling. "Royal Air Maroc and Air Senegal today are giving concrete expression to the desire of the highest authorities in our respective countries to develop this air bridge, in terms of both passenger and cargo transport," Air Senegal's CEO, Alioune Badara Fall, said.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:23 IST
Air Senegal, Royal Air Maroc sign codeshare agreement
  • Senegal

Air Senegal and Morocco's Royal Air Maroc on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for code-sharing and other steps to deepen cooperation. Air Senegal said in statement the carriers would seek to increase connections and provide more options for passengers.

"Royal Air Maroc and Air Senegal today are giving concrete expression to the desire of the highest authorities in our respective countries to develop this air bridge, in terms of both passenger and cargo transport," Air Senegal's CEO, Alioune Badara Fall, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

