New platform numbering at Dadar junction from December 9 to lessen confusion: Central Railway

New sequential numbering of platforms will adopted at the Dadar junction here with effect from December 9, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.

Platform numbers at the station, one of the busiest in the city, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters, it said in a release. Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged. The existing one to eight platforms on the Central Railway side will be numbered from eight to 14.

Thus, the existing platform number one on the Central Railway side will become platform number eight. As the existing platform number two is being merged to expand the present platform number one, platform number three will be numbered as nine in the new system.

