Left Menu

New platform numbering at Dadar junction from December 9 to lessen confusion: Central Railway

New sequential numbering of platforms will adopted at the Dadar junction here with effect from December 9, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.Platform numbers at the station, one of the busiest in the city, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters, it said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:33 IST
New platform numbering at Dadar junction from December 9 to lessen confusion: Central Railway
  • Country:
  • India

New sequential numbering of platforms will adopted at the Dadar junction here with effect from December 9, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.

Platform numbers at the station, one of the busiest in the city, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters, it said in a release. Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged. The existing one to eight platforms on the Central Railway side will be numbered from eight to 14.

Thus, the existing platform number one on the Central Railway side will become platform number eight. As the existing platform number two is being merged to expand the present platform number one, platform number three will be numbered as nine in the new system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023