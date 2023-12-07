Left Menu

Five killed in separate road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Five people died in separate road accidents here on Thursday, police said.Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by a private bus near Panam village, about 48 kilometers from here.

07-12-2023
Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by a private bus near Panam village, about 48 kilometers from here. Following the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled from the accident spot, they said.

The deceased were identified as Hemraj (50), Nikku (36) and Roki, all from Panch Nanglan village near Mahilpur. They were going towards Balachaur when the accident took place, according to police.

In the second incident, Parvin Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, both residents of Nathuwal village, died when a private bus hit their tractor near Mukerian on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road, about 65 kilometers from here, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

