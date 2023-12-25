Fire breaks out on Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker -Russian media
A fire broke out on a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker ship in the Murmansk region, Russian media reported after midnight on Sunday, citing local emergency services.
The Russian RBC news outlet reported that the fire was being contained and that there was no danger of spreading.
Russia's RIA state news agency reported that the nuclear-powered container ship "Sevmorput" is Russia's only nuclear-powered icebreaking transport ship.
