Fire briefly breaks out on Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker

A fire that broke out on Russia's only nuclear-powered icebreaker and cargo ship was promptly extinguished, the Murmansk branch of the emergency ministry said late on Sunday. "There were no casualties in the incident," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"There were no casualties in the incident," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The Murmansk region, in Russia's northwest, shares borders with Finland and Norway, as well as with the Barents and White seas.

"There were no casualties in the incident," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The Murmansk region, in Russia's northwest, shares borders with Finland and Norway, as well as with the Barents and White seas.

Earlier, the ministry said that the fire broke out in one of the cabins of the Sevmporput ship in an area of about 30 square meters (323 square feet). The ship, which entered service in 1988 and went through an extensive upgrade a decade ago, is Russia's only nuclear-powered icebreaking transport ship, according to the Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom.

 

