MG Motor India posts 18 pc growth in retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 11:32 IST
MG Motor India posts 18 pc growth in retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
MG Motor India on Monday reported an 18 per cent growth in total retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

In December 2023, the company's retail sales were 4,400 units, up 13 per cent from the year-ago month, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company further said with a growth of 18 per cent in 2023 it recorded the fourth consecutive year of growth.

It had around 25 per cent of its total sales coming from electric vehicle (EV) models, it said.

The company's flagship EV, ZS, the Comet have sold around 20,000 units till date.

