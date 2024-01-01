Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-01-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 11:49 IST
Six killed, two injured as car hits road divider in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, ''Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment.'' Further details are awaited. The SSP said that the car was at a high speed. ''The impact of the accident was so high that all eight persons got trapped inside the car and they were taken out by using a gas cutter,'' he said.

He added that all of them were residents of Baba Ashram in RIT police station area of Saraikela-Kharswan district.

They had a 'Litti (A famous cuisine of Bihar) Party' till late night on Sunday as per information, he said. ''Then, they left for Jamshedpur around 4.30 am on Monday. Their family members had told them to avoid the trip but they did not listen to them, as per the information available,'' he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over loss of six lives in a road accident.

''Heartbroken by the sad news of death of 6 people in a road accident in Jamshedpur. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time of grief,'' Soren wrote on X.

He also wished for speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

