MDS5 ISRO-2NDLD PSLV ISRO successfully launches its maiden X-Ray polarimeter satellite Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 1 (PTI) ISRO on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes. By Vijay Karthik S DEL8 COVID-CASES Active Covid cases in India rise to 4,394 New Delhi: India has logged 636 new cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the health ministry said on Monday.

BOM2 MH-KOREGAON BHIMA-TRIBUTES Ajit Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other leaders on Monday paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near here on the 206th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

CAL6 JH LD-ACCIDENT Six killed, two injured as car hits road divider in Jharkhand Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

CAL5 WB-MAMATA-TMC-FOUNDATION-DAY TMC Foundation Day: Mamata tells party workers to resist evil forces Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated TMC workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day, emphasising a steadfast commitment to resist any evil force and persist in the ongoing struggle to safeguard the democratic rights of the people.

FOREIGN: FGN11 JAPAN-LD QUAKE Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes in the Sea of Japan Tokyo: Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan.

FGN10 NKOREA-KIM-2NDLD MILITARY North Korea's Kim says military should ''thoroughly annihilate'' US, South Korea if provoked Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his military should “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported Monday, after he vowed to boost national defense to cope with what he called an unprecedented US-led confrontation. By Hyung- Jin Kim BUSINESS: DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Markets off to weak start on first day of trade of 2024 Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday, the first trading day of the New Year 2024, amid profit-taking after the recent sharp rally and lack of trends from global markets.

