NEHHDC setting up ERI silk spinning plant at Integrated Textile Park, Mushalpur, Baksa

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), as the name suggests is an organization that attempts to develop and promote the indigenous crafts of the region by connecting craftsmen to prospective markets and consumers and generating economic, cultural and social opportunities for creators while adding cultural value for consumers.

The corporation offers a range of products from all the Eight North Eastern states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The organization procures handicrafts and handlooms from artisans and weavers across the region and retails the same. Moreover, it promotes the products at various National and International Markets through exhibitions and trade fairs. The Corporation also conducts training programmes and seminars for skill and knowledge upgradation of the artisans and weavers.

The North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) establishing Ashtlaxmi Haat & Experience Centre at Guwahati with a project cost of ₹ 7.6 crore. The Haat will have 24 permanent stalls, which will provide a market access to artisans of all Northeast states & will have an artisan residency to provide accommodation to artisans from out station.

The NEHHDC is setting up an ERI silk spinning plant at Integrated Textile Park, Mushalpur, Baksa (Assam) with a Project cost ₹14.92 crore. It is envisioned to provide direct employment to 375 individuals and provide indirect livelihood to Approx. 25,003 households. The plant once commissioned will have a production capacity of 450 Kgs of ERI Silk Yarn per day.

The NEHHDC is also providing market development by way of digitalization, authentication and traceability covering 10,000 weavers across 7 states (less Sikkim) in NER with a project cost ₹14.92 crore. It is estimated that through this intervention of NEHHDC , there will be an increase in the income of weavers by 20-30 % in the next 2-3 years. As a part of the project implementation more than 10,000 active looms weavers have been identified and registered from North Eastern states except Sikkim.

Livelihood Business Incubators (LBI), the Corporation has received sanction for the establishment of Jewellery and Handicraft Incubation Centre in NEHHDC under the ASPIRE Scheme of Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India with a budget out lay of ₹1.9 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)