IsDBI kicks off development of Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace

This project aligns with the IsDB Institute’s strategic objective to provide fintech knowledge solutions to the Islamic finance industry to support sustainable development in IsDB Member Countries and worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 01-01-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 18:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@isdb_group)
  • Saudi Arabia

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) has kicked off the development of the pioneering Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace.

 

The Pavilion will provide a digital marketplace of validated solution providers (institutions, consultants, and experts) in Islamic finance and economic development, and offer a one-stop shop for listing opportunities and seamless digital experience in the matchmaking of suppliers and customers.

Phase 1 of the project will cover a market assessment, feasibility study, and business plan addressing the competitive landscape based on outcomes of the market assessment and a 5-year financial model and sensitivity analysis. Phase 2 will cover the development of the Pavilion platform including the interface and content.

This project aligns with the IsDB Institute’s strategic objective to provide fintech knowledge solutions to the Islamic finance industry to support sustainable development in IsDB Member Countries and worldwide.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDBI, stated: "The Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace is not just a platform, but it is also a catalyst for creative collaboration within the Islamic finance industry and the development landscape. We are confident that this initiative has the potential to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

The Institute is leading the project in partnership with EZ2Business (https://EZ2Business.com), a business consultancy company that provides expert advice and builds custom solutions to address business transformation.

(With Inputs from APO)

