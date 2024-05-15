Left Menu

Pant rues missing out on RCB clash, says Delhi could have fared better

But as a franchise, you cant complain all the time you have to make use of what you have...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:09 IST
Pant rues missing out on RCB clash, says Delhi could have fared better
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper Rishabh Pant reckons his one-match suspension probably cost Delhi Capitals a spot in the IPL playoffs as they would have had a better chance of winning the crucial game if he was on the field.

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday after he was handed a one-match suspension for a third slow-over rate offence.

Not only did DC lose the game but the 47-run defeat also impacted their net run rate and now they have to sit and wait for the other teams to play out their matches to find out if they have qualified for the play offs or not.

''I wouldn't say we would have definitely won the game if I had played. But we had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game,'' Pant said after DC's 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

DC endured an inconsistent run in the beginning of the season but made a late charge towards the end of the season to strengthen their chances of making it to the knockouts.

Injuries to veteran pacers Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and opener David Warner didn't help their cause either.

''We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't.'' Losing skipper KL Rahul said that loss of wickets in the powerplay throughout the season has prevented LSG from utilising big-hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

''This has been a problem right through the season - we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position.'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024