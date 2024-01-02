Left Menu

Vodafone Idea clarifies not in any discussion with Musk-owned Starlink

Clearing all speculations, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it was not in any such discussion with the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company Starlink for any stake sale.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:29 IST
Vodafone Idea clarifies not in any discussion with Musk-owned Starlink
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Clearing all speculations, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it was not in any such discussion with the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company Starlink for any stake sale. "In this regard, we would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea informed stock exchanges in a filing after a clarification was sought on a news item.

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that the Company will comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and duly keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price-sensitive information." Earlier, a media report claimed that the government could sell its 33 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea to Elon Musk.

Since the news report of possible stake sales was published, the telecom operator's shares have risen over 20 per cent in the past five sessions. Over the past 12 months, the company's shares doubled from Rs 8 to Rs 16. On Tuesday at 2.57 pm, the shares were, however, 6 per cent lower. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024