Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe
A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyos Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.
NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead.
