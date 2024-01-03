Left Menu

Egyptians greeted by hefty price rises in new year

Headline inflation in Egypt was 34.6% in the year to November. Electricity prices are also soon set to rise by around 15% on average, according to reports in local media.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:07 IST
Egyptians greeted by hefty price rises in new year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egyptians entered the new year facing a series of price hikes as the government battles to keep up with rampant inflation. Telecom companies raised the prices of their internet services, with state-controlled operator Telecom Egypt (TE) increasing the prices of its internet services by about 33%, effective Jan. 5, according to a TE company official who asked not to be named.

Private providers Orange and Vodafone also raised their internet fees, apparently after approval by the National Telecoms Regulatory Authority. Headline inflation in Egypt was 34.6% in the year to November.

Electricity prices are also soon set to rise by around 15% on average, according to reports in local media. The electricity ministry has as of yet made no announcement. On Monday, Egypt's transport ministry raised the price of tickets on the Cairo metro by up to 20%, officials in metro stations said, with a ticket for rides of nine stations or less rising to 6 Egyptian pounds ($0.19) from 5 pounds and tickets for some longer trips rising by even more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024