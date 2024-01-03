Left Menu

Aviation regulator DGCA carried out 5,745 surveillance activities in 2023

Subsequently, the findings resulted in 542 enforcement actions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA said in a release on Wednesday.Last year, the total financial penalties imposed by DGCA on various entities rose 39 per cent to Rs 2.75 crore.

Updated: 03-01-2024
Regulator DGCA carried out 5,745 surveillance activities with respect to airlines, airports and approved organisations in 2023 as part of its efforts to ensure compliance and enhance safety standards in the aviation space.

The activities included 4,039 planned surveillance and 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance. Subsequently, the findings resulted in 542 enforcement actions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Wednesday.

Last year, the total financial penalties imposed by DGCA on various entities rose 39 per cent to Rs 2.75 crore. The amount stood at Rs 1.975 crore in 2022.

The number of surveillance activities rose 26 per cent last year compared to 2022. Also, the number of enforcement actions increased 77 per cent last year compared to 305 enforcement actions taken against non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators in 2022.

These enforcement actions included financial penalties against airlines such as Air India, AirAsia (India), IndiGo and SpiceJet. Besides, the watchdog had temporarily suspended its approval to Air India's training facilities, as per the release.

Enforcement actions were also taken against erring pilots/cabin crew, Air Traffic Controllers, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators, it said.

