AirAsia's Soaring Challenges: Jet Fuel Costs vs. Pandemic Woes

Tony Fernandes, co-founder of AirAsia, discussed the airline's challenges at a media briefing, citing soaring jet fuel costs as less severe than the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong air travel demand supports the business despite pressures from fuel price increases due to geopolitical tensions, impacting financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 09:08 IST
AirAsia's Soaring Challenges: Jet Fuel Costs vs. Pandemic Woes

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes has remarked that the current challenge of soaring jet fuel prices is significantly less daunting than the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a recent media briefing, Fernandes emphasized that the strong demand for air travel continues to bolster AirAsia's business.

This briefing follows a Reuters report which quoted sources indicating that Malaysia's government is inquiring if Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air could potentially take over AirAsia's domestic market share. This is seen as part of a strategic scenario planning exercise while the financial health of Southeast Asia's largest budget airline is under scrutiny.

The second quarter has proven exceptionally challenging for AirAsia, with jet fuel costs escalating by 66 percent, partially due to geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Despite this, Fernandes anticipates better conditions ahead as the airline adjusts its fares to accommodate these heightened fuel expenses.

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