Local body polls in Ladakh after delimitation exercise: Lt Governor Mishra

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor B D Mishra on Wednesday said elections to urban local bodies and panchayats in the Union territory would be held after the completion of delimitation of wards.

Ladakh has two municipalities -- Leh and Kargil -- having 13 wards each, and 193 panchayats -- 98 in Kargil and 95 in Leh. These local bodies completed their five-year term in November last year.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials at the lieutenant governor's secretariat here, Brigadier (retired) Mishra directed that the delimitation of wards be completed at the earliest so that municipal and panchayat elections could be held in the region.

The meeting was convened to discuss ongoing projects and public grievances along with the issues faced by various departments in carrying out developmental works, an official spokesman said.

At the outset, the lieutenant governor asked the departmental secretaries and heads of departments to ensure there is no delay in the implementation of public welfare measures.

He enquired about the assistance provided to the families affected by fire incidents at Chiktan, Tia and Nimoo and asked the officials concerned to provide the required assistance at the earliest.

He also highlighted the need to keep fire tenders at police stations and train police personnel in operating them, the spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted the importance of paying salaries to employees, including contractual or outsourced ones, on time.

Mishra informed the meeting that he would take up with the ministries and institutions concerned the matters related to the establishment of medical, engineering and degree colleges, the expansion of airfield at Kargil, strengthening of All India Radio Kargil, the drafting of recruitment rules for gazetted posts and technicians required for the installation of a pashmina dehairing plant.

The meeting also discussed establishment of police posts in sensitive areas, the need to fast-track helicopter service, especially for rescue operations, and the problem faced in the airlifting of passengers through IAF flights from Thoise-Chandigarh-Thoise, the spokesman said.

