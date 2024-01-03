Migrants kidnapped in Mexico hail from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador - security minister

Mexican authorities are investigating the kidnapping of 31 migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, and other nations, in Tamaulipas state, Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Wednesday at a regular press conference.

The migrants were kidnapped while traveling in a bus, which was intercepted on Saturday by gunmen on the Reynosa-Matamoros route.

