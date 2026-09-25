Ecuador’s $800M Infrastructure Plan Promises Better Services for Millions

More than three million people in Ecuador are expected to benefit from a new World Bank Group financing program that will help local governments and public service providers invest in the infrastructure communities depend on every day. With a total financing envelope of US$800 million over ten years, the program will support better connectivity, access to energy, urban infrastructure and housing, linking improvements in essential services with opportunities to create jobs, raise productivity and strengthen sustainable economic growth.

A Decade of Investment in Local Communities

Banco de Desarrollo del Ecuador B.P. (BDE B.P.) will implement the program through a Multiphase Programmatic Approach, with financing structured across three phases. This approach provides a framework for sustained investment over a decade, giving municipalities, provincial governments and public service providers greater access to funding for resilient infrastructure that can respond to local needs and climate-related challenges.

The program is expected to help mobilize up to US$750 million in private capital for infrastructure investments, expanding the resources available beyond public financing. For communities, the value of that investment will depend on how effectively it translates into well-planned projects that improve access to services, support local businesses and make everyday life easier.

First Phase Backs Transport, Energy and Housing

The first phase includes US$200 million in World Bank financing, complemented by US$50 million in parallel co-financing from the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID). Investments will cover energy, transport and sustainable mobility, urban development, disaster risk management and affordable housing, addressing a range of infrastructure needs that shape people's access to homes, work and essential services.

Funding will cover project preparation and strengthen the technical and institutional capabilities of BDE B.P. and subnational governments, helping them plan and deliver high-quality investments. This support addresses the work required before construction begins, giving institutions greater capacity to develop viable projects and manage their implementation so that financing can produce lasting benefits for communities.

Strengthening the Bank Behind Local Development

BDE B.P. General Manager Carlos Rivera described the financing as a historic milestone for the institution, saying it would expand the bank's ability to support municipalities, provincial governments and public service providers. He highlighted the opportunity to improve essential services, strengthen resilience to climate change and enhance quality of life across Ecuador, connecting the bank's expanded financing capacity with practical improvements at the local level.

Rivera said the program would accelerate BDE's institutional transformation into a modern, sustainable development bank capable of attracting resources from new sources. Ariel Yépez, the World Bank's Division Director for Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, emphasized that the initiative would support high-quality infrastructure projects that help close infrastructure gaps, create jobs and promote sustainable local growth. The ten-year program brings these priorities together through investment in physical infrastructure and the institutions responsible for turning development plans into services people can use.