Left Menu

"Technical Education MoU worth Rs 25.26 crore signed": MoS Prafful Pansheriya

Pansheriya said, "In Vibrant Gujarat, an MoU worth Rs 3325.26 crore has been signed by the Education Department, while an MoU worth Rs 1060.14 crore is yet to be signed".

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:05 IST
"Technical Education MoU worth Rs 25.26 crore signed": MoS Prafful Pansheriya
MOS Education Prafful Pansheriya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vibrant Gujarat summit has become a cornerstone for ushering in significant developments, and the education sector has taken centre stage at this year's summit. Dwelling on the takeaways, Minister of State (MOS) for Education Prafful Pansheriya highlighted the strides made in education through MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) signed during the summit. Pansheriya said, "In Vibrant Gujarat, an MoU worth Rs 3325.26 crore has been signed by the Education Department, while an MoU worth Rs 1060.14 crore is yet to be signed".

A MoU amounting to Rs 3325.26 crore has been inked by the Education Department, underscoring the commitment to bolstering the state's educational landscape. Additionally, another substantial MoU worth Rs 1060.14 crore is in the pipeline, poised to further elevate Gujarat's educational infrastructure.

The Technical Education sector has received a noteworthy boost with the signing of an MoU valued at Rs 25.26 crore. This financial commitment is set to enhance technical education avenues, aligning with the state's vision for skill development and technological advancements.

Another MoU, with a financial implication of Rs 35 crore, is anticipated, marking the initial foray into the vibrant initiatives outlined in this sector. "Technical Education MoU worth Rs 25.26 crore has been signed. Whereas the MoU of Rs 35 crore will be Vibrant first. MoU worth Rs 3300 crore has been signed in Higher Secondary whereas Rs 417.29 crore is left and MoU worth Rs 607.85 crore will be signed in school education", said Pansheriya.

A staggering Rs 3300 crore has been earmarked for Higher Secondary education through signed MoUs, emphasizing the state's dedication to fostering advanced learning environments. Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 417.29 crore awaits an impending MoU, contributing to the comprehensive development of Higher Secondary education.

The school education sector is not far behind, with a notable MoU of Rs 607.85 crore set to be signed, adding impetus to primary education initiatives. MOS Education Prafful Pansheriya expressed his optimism about the transformative impact these MoUs will have on Gujarat's education sector.

The financial commitments are expected to usher in modernization, infrastructure development, and overall improvement in the quality of education. With a focus on technical education, Gujarat aims to empower its youth with relevant skills to thrive in a technology-driven world. These initiatives align with the broader vision of Vibrant Gujarat to position the state as a hub for innovation, education, and economic growth.

As the education sector takes significant strides through these MoUs, Gujarat is poised to witness a transformative phase in its educational landscape. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit continues to serve as a catalyst for economic and social development, and the commitment to education reflects the state's dedication to nurturing a knowledgeable and skilled citizenry, according to an official release.

The pending MoUs and the financial commitments already made underscore the state's resolve to build a brighter future through robust educational foundations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024