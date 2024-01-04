Renowned Vascular Surgeon Dr Ravul Jindal Receives Prestigious "Vascular Surgeon of the Year" Award from Nitin Gadkari at GICA 2023

PNN New Delhi [India], January 4: The Global Indians Conclave and Awards (GICA) witnessed a momentous occasion as Dr Ravul Jindal, Director, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Fortis Hospital Mohali, was bestowed with the prestigious Vascular Surgeon of the Year Award by Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. The grand event took place on the 11th of December 2023 at the Shangri-La Eros New Delhi.

The Chief Guest, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated GICA, emphasizing the significance of recognizing individuals across various fields for their outstanding contributions. Among the distinguished awardees were 24 luminaries, including Dr Ravul Jindal, acknowledged for their exemplary work in philanthropy, science, real estate, education, sports, business, and literature. With over 26 years of exemplary service, Dr Jindal stands out for his unparalleled expertise in peripheral arterial and venous interventions. Beyond his surgical prowess, he is a global leader, co-founder of the SAARC Society of Vascular Surgery, and a passionate advocate for accessible healthcare through initiatives like "Amputation Free India." This recognition underscores Dr Jindal's commitment to healthcare innovation and humanitarian efforts on a global scale.

Dr Jindal, not only received the coveted award but also delivered a compelling presentation titled "India's Contribution to Healthcare for the World and Solutions and Prevention Programs for Cardiovascular Diseases." His expertise and dedication in the field of vascular surgery were lauded, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Nitin Gadkari, in his address to the audience, commended the awardees and urged everyone to contribute tirelessly to the nation's development. Dr Jindal expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It reaffirms my commitment to advancing vascular healthcare and underscores the importance of accessible and compassionate healthcare for all. This recognition is not just mine; it is a testament to the collective efforts of those dedicated to making a positive impact on global healthcare."

The co-organizers of GICA, Vivek Mehra and Bhavpreet Singh, expressed their gratitude and shared the vision behind GICA. They highlighted the event's role as a platform to honour Indians whose contributions have had a global impact, fostering discussions and inspiring positive change on a global scale. Notable personalities, including Lt Gen K J Singh (Retd), Former GOC in C Western Command, and several others, added a distinguished presence to the event. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

