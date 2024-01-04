Left Menu

Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, train speeds restricted on affected stretch

Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line, he said.The official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:44 IST
Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, train speeds restricted on affected stretch
  • Country:
  • India

Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line are being regulated due to a signalling issue on a section of the corridor, officials said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said in a post on X that services had been delayed on the Lok Kalyan Marg-Udyog Bhawan section of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

Services on the Yellow Line are ''regulated today owing to a track circuit drop (signalling) issue between Lok Kalyan Marg and Udyog Bhawan stations'', a senior official said.

''Due to this issue, trains are running at restricted speeds in this small section, resulting in the bunching of trains. Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line,'' he said.

The official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be ''undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services'' to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024