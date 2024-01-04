Syedna stresses importance of gratitude, righteousness

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, on Thursday stressed the importance of living a life of righteousness, gratitude and contentment.

He delivered a sermon at Badri Masjid in Itwari area here, a press release said.

Speaking before the congregation of thousands of community members from the Vidarbha region and elsewhere, he appealed them to spread love and happiness. The Syedna arrived in Nagpur on December 26, 2023, and toured the Vidarbha region, meeting community members at Murtizapur, Akola, Washim, Wardha and Chandrapur. He will leave for Ahmedabad on Saturday.

