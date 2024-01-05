"Under PM Modi's guidance, India will become global epicentre": Piyush Goyal at IIJS Signature 2024

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2024 organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in Mumbai on January 4. As a platform for the gem and jewellery industry, the event showcases India's prowess as a stone and gem supplier while evolving into a central hub for jewellery.

In his address, Piyush Goyal acknowledged the pivotal role India has played in the gem and jewellery sector, emphasizing its transformation into a crucial player in the diamond industry. Piyush Goyal said, "India has played a pivotal role as a stone supplier/gem supplier, proceeding to become an important centre for jewellery. Today is also a very important sector for the diamond industry and now taking a leadership role in lab-grown diamonds over this journey I must complement each one of you for your contributions, for the hard work and innovative efforts that each one of you has put in. My compliment to the entire gem and jewellery sector, all the players in this sector right from the designers, manufacturers, marketing, retails".

He lauded the industry's innovative efforts and hard work, recognizing everyone from designers and manufacturers to marketers and retailers. Goyal commented, "It is good that we are looking at an organized growth of this sector, we are looking at a formal engagement with customers, with the international world, and I truly believe that under PM Modi's guidance, India will become the global epicentre of this industry."

The IIJS Signature 2024, scheduled from January 4 to 7 at Jio World Convention Centre and January 5 to 8 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, stands as India's premier jewellery show organized by GJEPC. As the first design-centric jewellery show of the year, it sets high standards, promising an extraordinary scale, and maintaining the grandeur associated with IIJS events.

The show marks its 16th edition, emphasizing its enduring significance with over 1500 exhibitors participating, showcasing the industry's diverse offerings. The event provided a comprehensive platform with over 3000 stalls. It spans an extensive area, underscoring its scale and importance.

IIJS Signature 2024 is not limited to national promotions; it engages in personalized interactions with retailers globally, emphasizing the event's international significance. The GJEPC, instrumental in organizing IIJS events, works to promote and support the Indian gem and jewellery industry on a global scale. As IIJS Signature 2024 unfolds, it promises to provide a platform for new opportunities, showcasing the industry's innovation, design, and business acumen. (ANI)

